Boardman police arrest man on domestic-violence charge

BOARDMAN — Township police responded to reports of a domestic dispute by a neighbor on Southwoods Avenue early this morning, according to the police report.

The accused, Husain Al-Masandeh, 31, was visibly intoxicated when police arrived, according to reports.

The victim told police she and Al-Masandeh were arguing after the victim’s sister alleged that Al-Masandeh propositioned her.

After the argument, Al-Masandeh entered the victim’s bedroom and tried to wake her. He “was trying to do something sexual” and, and when she refused, he grabbed her by the hair, spit in her face, and clawed at her face, according to the victim. Police report that her lip was red and swollen.

The victim then pushed Al-Masandeh and yelled for help. When she attempted to leave the bedroom, Al-Masandeh pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head and back, police said. Al-Masandeh then kicked the victim. Police report bruising and scratches on the victim.

The victim’s sister witnessed Al-Masandeh push and kick the victim, according to the statement she gave police.

Al-Masandeh was arrested on domestic-violence charges. He was able to post his $2,500 bond and was released. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court.