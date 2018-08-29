Births


August 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

sharon regional medical center

Robert and Karla (Harvey) Sovesky, Butler, Pa., boy, Aug. 14.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brad and Myquia McCoy, Wellsville, girl, Aug. 27.

Todd and Lisa Bryarly, New Middletown, boy, Aug. 27.

Jahaira Quinonez and Antonio Cruz, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 27.

Cory and Victoria Cercone, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 27.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Amber Douglas and Kevin DiBell, Cortland, girl, Aug. 27.

More like this from vindy.com

  • December 5, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • July 10, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • December 9, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • November 14, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • March 1, 2018 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000