Births
sharon regional medical center
Robert and Karla (Harvey) Sovesky, Butler, Pa., boy, Aug. 14.
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brad and Myquia McCoy, Wellsville, girl, Aug. 27.
Todd and Lisa Bryarly, New Middletown, boy, Aug. 27.
Jahaira Quinonez and Antonio Cruz, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 27.
Cory and Victoria Cercone, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 27.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Amber Douglas and Kevin DiBell, Cortland, girl, Aug. 27.
