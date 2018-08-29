Agenda Thursday

Poland Village Council, 4 p.m., special meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

City of Struthers Records Commission, 2:30 p.m., caucus room, city hall, 6 Elm St., Struthers.

Mahoning County commissioners, 9 a.m., Ohio State University Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield.

Girard school board, 4 p.m., special meeting, Girard High School library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., Township Administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Western Reserve Transit Authority trustee board, 3 p.m., WRTA board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

