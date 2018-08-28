WRTA will double service on its Warren Express route

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning Sept. 4, the Western Reserve Transit Authority will double the service on its Warren Express route.

The route’s buses will leave Federal Station in Youngstown every hour from 6:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The previous schedule had buses departing every two hours.

Buses will depart Warren’s Courthouse Square for Federal Station every hour from 7:45 a.m. through 5:45 p.m.

The route includes stops at Youngstown State University, Eastwood Mall, Alorica and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

“With numerous companies along this route that rely on their workforce being able to access public transportation on a daily basis, it is vitally important to our region that we continue to support such services,” said Sarah Boyarko, chief operating officer of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

More than half of riders use the route to commute to and from work, according to a WRTA survey.

A congestion mitigation/air-quality grant received from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will fund the costs associated with the increased service.

“This link is vital to the residents of our region,” said Jim Kinnick, Eastgate’s executive director. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with WRTA to promote public transportation in the future.