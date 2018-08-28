Vote Blitz Live NOW — top players and games for Week 1

The first week of high school football is in, and The Vindy's Blitz is looking for your vote on the top games and players.

Player candidates:

Mark Waid, QB, Girard: 25 of 33 for 400 yards and four TDs and also 40 rushing yards and two TDs in a 49-13 win over Niles.

Mike O'Horo, QB, Boardman: 16 of 21, 213 yards, two TD passes, one TD run in a 26-6 win over East.

Alex Cintron, RB, McDonald: Ran for 206 yards and five TDs on runs of 18, 23, 10, 1, and 12 yards in a 48-14 win over Brookfield.

Kent Wolford, QB, LaBrae: Passed for 269 yards and three TDs in a 41-0 win over Conneaut.

Game candidates:

Warren JFK 18, Champion 15: JFK wins with a TD on the game's final play.

Pymatuning Valley 36, Mineral Ridge 34, OT: Logan Drnek throws five TD passes for the Lakers.

Springfield 20, South Range 13: A double flea flicker makes the difference for the Tigers.

Valley Christian 14, Campbell 7: Milan Square's late interceptions clinches a win for the Eagles.

