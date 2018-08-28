Vandalism reported

AUSTINTOWN

Police said someone reportedly spray-painted a racial slur on the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Yorkshire Boulevard.

The resident reported it happened Sunday afternoon, and told police she believes it was the result of “ongoing issues” with a neighbor, with whom she and her husband had a verbal altercation the day before. Though the report states the crime was committed with an anti-black bias, it does not classify it as ethnic intimidation or a hate crime.

Boy on bike injured

YOUNGSTOWN

A boy was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he was injured about 4 p.m. Monday while riding his bicycle after it collided with a car at Cambridge and Zedaker avenues on the South Side. Police say a black Buick, between 2010-12, may have been involved. The car was last seen driving west on Palmer Avenue, police said.

Dinner event planned

CANFIELD

Chinese American Cultural Exchange presents the 2018 Traveling Chefs from Taiwan, a dinner event next Tuesday at Mahoning County Career & Technical Center. The event is a partnership between MCCTC and Youngstown State University’s Hospitality Management Program. The dinner will take place at the MCCTC restaurant located on North Palmyra Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6.

The cost to attend is $80 per person or $1,500 to sponsor an eight-person table. Reservations are due by Wednesday. Make checks payable to the Culinary Arts Scholarship of MCCTC and YSU and send checks to Tish Traficant, 429 N. Main St. Poland, OH 44514.

ACTION ordinance

YOUNGSTOWN

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods will present the Youngstown city council’s Community, Planning and Economic Development Committee with an ordinance aimed at curbing predatory land contracts at 5 p.m. today at council chambers on the sixth floor of city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Police probe report of baby thrown to floor

WARREN

Police are investigating after a woman reported her boyfriend threw their son to the floor during an argument at 12:12 a.m. Monday, injuring the 9-month-old’s head.

The 22-year-old woman of Fifth Street Southwest said the man was holding the boy, and another woman told the man to give the child back due to the man’s “turbulent behavior and yelling.” That’s when the man “reportedly held the child out away from his body, then threw him to the ground, causing the back of the head to hit the floor,” a Warren police report says. The boy and his mother were transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

No charge was on file Monday in Warren Municipal Court.

Employee assaulted

WARREN

A 60-year-old employee of Family Dollar, 2430 Youngstown Road, was assaulted by a man she tried to stop after he allegedly stole a basket of items at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.

The employee said she tried to block the man, and he pushed her into the sliding doors of the store, breaking them off of the hinges. He also punched the employee in the head, she said. Store video shows the assault, police said.

A police officer observed the woman had a cut on her elbow, and she said her head hurt. She said she would seek medical attention.

Kids at home alone

WARREN

Warren police are investigating after finding children age 4 and 6 home alone early Sunday after their mother admitted she left them the night before.

Court records do not show charges being filed as of Monday.

Warren police were contacted by Cleveland police and advised Sunday morning they should check on the welfare of the children at their home on Duke Street Southeast. Police spoke with the children’s grandmother and took her to Duke Street about 9 a.m.

Cleveland police said the mother told them she was in Cleveland because a man had kidnapped her and forced her to “walk the streets” in Cleveland to earn $200.

Checkpoint conducted

AUSTINTOWN

Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road. A total of 912 vehicles passed through. One summons was issued for failure to reinstate license.