U.S. Sen. John McCain

Quotes

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican: “John McCain was a true patriot who lived the motto of his 2008 campaign: Country First. Always. He was also a friend and someone I looked to for counsel. In the Senate, we relied on his expertise on national security issues, were inspired by his life’s story, and charmed by his sense of humor. He was a lion of the Senate, and the place will not be the same place without him.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th: “America lost a brave warrior and a true patriot [Saturday]. Sen. John McCain served America in many capacities over the last 60 years, and his service will never be forgotten, especially the time he spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. My prayers and thoughts are with Sen. McCain’s family. Rest in peace, senator.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth, R-16th, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate: “Sen. John McCain was a true American hero who served his country, first in uniform and later in Congress. He was the definition of a defender of freedom and liberty and will truly be missed. Tina and I send our prayers to Senator McCain’s family and loved ones.”