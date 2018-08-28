Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at tech companies today, accusing Google and others of "suppressing" conservative voices and "hiding information" and good news.

He cited no evidence for the claim, which echoes both his own attacks on the press and a conservative talking point.

Google, operator of a popular search engine, responded by saying: "We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."

Trump tweeted before dawn: "This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" Hours later, Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser, said the White House is "taking a look" at whether Google searches should be subject to some regulation.

Trump has made similar complaints before, but he carried it a step further by targeting Google.

"Google search results for 'Trump News' shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?"

He added, without offering evidence, that "96% of results on "Trump News" are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous."

"Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see," Trump said.

In response, Google said its goal is to make sure users of its search engine get the most relevant answers quickly.