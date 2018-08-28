Results of TJX vote certified by Trumbull elections board

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections has certified the results of the Aug. 21 referendum special election regarding the rezoning of land near the Ohio Turnpike in Lordstown needed for the construction of a TJX distribution center.

The board of elections members present certified the totals 3-0 Monday. Board member Diana Marchese was absent.

The results showed Lordstown voters approving the rezoning 77 percent to 23 percent. Each voter was asked whether they approved rezoning of each of seven parcels. In each case, about 1,020 people voted yes and about 305 voted no.

There are still about 27 provisional ballots to count but there are not enough of them to affect the outcome of the election, said Stephanie Penrose, board of elections director. Provisional ballots are cast by voters whose eligibility is in question and the voter would otherwise not be permitted to vote at his or her polling place.

Opponents of the TJX project put the referendum on the ballot and also filed a temporary restraining order and injunction request in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court the day after the election challenging the constitutionality of two sections of House Bill 292, which Gov. John Kasich signed into law in June.

Parts of the law expedited the referendum vote to resolve the rezoning issue sooner than normally would have been possible.

Judge Peter Kontos is expected to rule on the temporary restraining order sometime after the parties have filed briefs Tuesday.