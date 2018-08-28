Three men face drug charges after detective witnesses Liberty Wal-Mart drug deal

Staff report

LIBERTY

Three men face drug charges after a detective in an unmarked surveillance car witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal in the Walmart parking lot Friday.

The detective reported two men, Frank Mellon, 39, of Greenville, Pa., and Rickey Aley, 56, of Transfer, Pa., pulled into the parking lot about 7:20 p.m. in a Ford Explorer.

Minutes later, the report said, a man in a Ford Taurus, Keith Kennedy, 22, of Youngstown, pulled adjacent to the parked Explorer, walked to the passenger side of that vehicle and exchanged money for a bag filled with an unknown substance.

The detective requested an officer at the scene and followed the Taurus to a parking spot near the entrance of the store, and boxed him in, the report said.

Kennedy told the detective only a portion of the money in his car was from the man. As he stepped out of the car, a plastic baggie containing a suspected crack cocaine rock fell out.

An officer stopped the Explorer and the men admitted they bought cocaine from Kennedy, the report said.

Rickey and Mellon face drug abuse, cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia charges. Both men will be arraigned in Girard Municipal Court today.

Kennedy faces the same charges plus drug trafficking.

Bond was set at $12,500 for Kennedy at the Girard court Monday.