Texan says he's selling 3-D-printed gun plans, despite ruling

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3-D-printed guns said today he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.

Cody Wilson said at a news conference he started selling the plans this morning and he had already received nearly 400 orders. He said he'll sell the plans for as little as a penny to anyone in the U.S. who wants them.

"Anyone who wants to get these files is going to get them," Wilson said, noting he can only sell to U.S. customers. "They can name their own price."

Wilson said blueprints purchased through his company's website could be downloaded on a thumb drive and shipped to buyers by standard mail, sent by email or sent by some other secure download transfer. Some of his first sales included purchases made with crypto currency, he said.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sought an injunction to stop a settlement that the State Department reached with Wilson's Austin-based company, Defense Distributed, after the agency removed the 3-D gun-making plans from a list of weapons or technical data that are not allowed to be exported.

The states argued online access to the undetectable plastic guns would pose a security risk and could be acquired by felons or terrorists.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle blocked Defense Distributed from posting the blueprints online, saying, "It is the untraceable and undetectable nature of these small firearms that poses a unique danger."

Although the ruling barred the company from posting the plans online, it didn't mention whether they could be sold.