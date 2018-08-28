Route 422 reopened this morning after Monday evening crash

SOUTHINGTON — A 6:18 p.m. crash on U.S. Route 422 at Anderson Anthony Road Monday injured two drivers and damaged a utility pole, which brought power lines down onto Route 422 and then were struck by a semi-tractor trailer.

The road was closed because of the crash but reopened at 3 a.m. today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Owen Q. McLewis, 20, of Leavittsburg was southbound on Anderson Anthony in a 2011 Chevy Malibu, and Michael R. Homza, 54, of Mantual was eastbound on Route 422 in a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta, the patrol says.

McLewis traveled across Route 422 into the path of Homza and was struck by Homza, the patrol said. McLewis' vehicle overturned onto its side and struck a stop sign, while Homza's vehicle struck a utility pole. Both drivers were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Power lines from the utility pole fell across Route 422, resulting in a 2015 International Pro Star tractor trailer driven by Tony D. Boshell, 56, of Wyoming, Mich., striking the utility lines.

The Ohio Department of Transportation detoured traffic. The patrol continues to investigate.