Reminder: No garbage collection in Youngstown on Labor Day


August 28, 2018 at 10:12a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — In observance of Labor Day, there will be no garbage collection service Monday in the city.

Garbage collection the rest of next week will be pushed back one day.

