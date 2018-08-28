Police: 3 injured in shooting near Cincy firehouse


August 28, 2018 at 9:18a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say three people have been injured in a shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened near a fire station late Monday afternoon. Three victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. They are expected to survive.

Police say the suspect escaped on foot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.

