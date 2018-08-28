Pennsylvania to start pre-qualifying residents for a Real ID

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who want a drivers’ license that allows them to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal buildings can soon get one.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation next week, on Sept. 4, will begin pre-qualifying residents to receive one of the so-called Real IDs when they become available next March. The IDs cost $30 and meet federal anti-terrorism standards, but are optional and aren’t necessary to legally drive.

Residents who want a Real ID must provide proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identification, such as a passport or birth certificate, if they received their first Pennsylvania drivers’ license before September 2003.

Federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania on Oct. 10, although the Wolf administration is asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for an extension.