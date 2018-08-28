UPDATE | One apparently dead in Austintown crash

AUSTINTOWN — One person is reportedly dead after a vehicle struck an Evans Road home Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate the driver was a female. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Several first-responder crews are currently at 56 Evans Road towing away the vehicle, which punched through the garage of a home.

The woman's sedan passed over at least five private yards along the west side of Evans Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to neighbors who witnessed the crash.

Bystander John Beale said he heard a sound similar to a mine detonating when the car struck the home.