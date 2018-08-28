New post office site set to open Sept. 4

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Postal Service announced a new North Side post office at 669 Gypsy Lane will open Sept. 4.

The current location, 1716 Guadalupe Ave., will close noon Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at the new location at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. That location is in Union Square Plaza, owned by the Cafaro Co.

After a community meeting in 2017 and a U.S. Postal Service review of all public feedback, the USPS made a decision to relocate the North Side post office.

The current facility is too large for USPS operational needs.

The USPS will provide the same services at the new location as are currently provided to customers at the current location.

Open house for new county classrooms

LIBERTY

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center will host an open house of its new special-education units located at Liberty School District.

The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Liberty Schools’ E.J. Blott Building, 4003 Shady Road, Liberty Township.

The Learning Center will have six classrooms dedicated to serving the needs of county public school students with multiple disabilities and emotional disturbances.

Before the 2018-19 school year, these classrooms were housed in different school districts throughout the county. In partnership with Liberty schools, the TCESC has relocated these classrooms under one roof.

This move allows the TCESC to provide a higher level of service to students, including on-site mental health counselors and other educational services such as speech, physical and occupational therapies.

Residents can meet with trustees

AUSTINTOWN

Township trustees opened their Monday afternoon meeting with a moment of silence in honor of Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday.

Trustee Kenneth Carano said the board is looking to schedule meetings to allow township residents or organizations to ask questions about the township’s upcoming 3.2-mill police levy measure.

Those interested in meeting with trustees can call the township offices at 330-792-8584 or call trustees at their home numbers, he said.

Trustees also announced the township’s Patriot Day festivities are set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6.

Fire destroys home

YOUNGSTOWN

A vacant 605 Lakewood Ave. home that had caught fire twice this year was destroyed late Sunday in a fire that reports said was arson.

Crews were called about 10:45 p.m. and the South Side home in flames when they arrived.

Damage is listed at $4,900.

Road to close

FARMINGTON

Trumbull County Engineer’s Office said Curtis Middlefield Road between State Road and state Route 88 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for a culvert replacement.

