Man who died off Lake Michigan pier was from Ohio
FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — A man who died after being swept off a Lake Michigan pier in northern Michigan has been identified as an Ohio resident.
Frankfort police say he's John Jarman Jr. of Olmstead Falls, a Cleveland suburb.
Jarman's body was pulled from Lake Michigan, but he couldn't be revived Saturday. There had been weekend warnings about waves and dangerous swimming conditions up and down the Lake Michigan coast, although the Frankfort pier wasn't closed at the time.
The pier belongs to the Army Corps of Engineers. Frankfort Police Chief Robert Lozowski tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle he wants to discuss how to ensure safety while still keeping the pier accessible on high-wave days.
