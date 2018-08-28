Mahoning Co. commissioner candidate says yard signs stolen in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Township police responded to a theft report filed by a candidate for Mahoning County commissioner at the police station Monday morning.

Richard Barron reported that three or four of his campaign yard signs have been stolen. According to Barron, “extreme left-wing Democrats” he knows from school have been disagreeing with him on Facebook, and one of them posted a picture of a burnt campaign sign on Facebook.

Barron was not interested in pursuing charges until after the election, but he wanted the incident documented by police.