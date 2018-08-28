Livestock project will help food bank

YOUNGSTOWN

The 10th annual Canfield Fair Junior Fair livestock project will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Individuals and organizations are invited to purchase livestock to donate to the food bank for distribution to hungry families in the Mahoning Valley. The auctions will take place in the 4-H Coliseum, Building No. 8 at the fairgrounds.

Livestock available to purchase for donation include market beef, hogs, poultry-broilers, turkeys, goats and lambs.

Goat milk fudge, market rabbit, and market goat auctions will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Market lambs, carcass lambs and market hogs will be sold at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Market poultry will be sold at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and market beef and market feeders at 7 p.m. Friday.

Schwebel’s bakery slowed by problems with equipment

YOUNGSTOWN

Schwebel Baking Co., whose corporate headquarters are on Midlothian Boulevard, recently announced it is experiencing an equipment failure at its Solon bakery.

“This facility is our largest and, while our other bakeries are operating and trying to keep up with demand, this temporary idling in Solon has unfortunately led to a shortage of our products,” the company said in a news release.

The company apologized to customers for any inconvenience.

Bodycam video captures cop rescuing family

SEAGOVILLE, Texas

Dramatic video from a police officer’s body camera captures the rescue of a North Texas family from their burning home.

The video from Seagoville Police Officer Sam Click’s camera records him spotting and arriving at the burning home early Saturday. Click is heard asking for backup but sees the fire is spreading into the home and decides to take immediate action.

Seagoville police say no one was injured. The mother of the children was at work at the time of the fire.

Japan: N. Korean threat remains

TOKYO

Japan’s annual defense review says North Korea poses a serious threat to Japan since it hasn’t taken concrete steps to scrap its nuclear program after making a denuclearization pledge at a summit with the U.S. in June.

The defense paper approved Tuesday by the Cabinet said Japan must add costly missile defense systems to be fully prepared while watching if North Korea keeps its promise.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a vague joint statement at their summit that included agreements to denuclearize the peninsula. Trump last week directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to the North, citing insufficient progress.

Staff/wire reports