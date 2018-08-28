Kimani Hodges files appeal of his murder conviction

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man sentenced Aug. 10 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting another city man in 2016 has appealed his conviction.

Kimani Hodges of Boardman was convicted of killing 20-year-old Jason Fonseca in February 2016 outside Fonseca’s Ayers Street home on the East Side.

Hodges sought an appeal Aug. 10, the date of his sentencing, and the motion was recently filed with the Mahoning County clerk of courts.

Hodges has yet to file an appellate brief detailing claims to reverse the court’s judgment. Records show he has not been appointed counsel for the appeal.