Judge denies temporary restraining order in TJX matter


August 28, 2018 at 4:24p.m.

WARREN

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court has denied the temporary restraining order requested by residents of Lordstown who challenged the state law enacted to speed up the process of putting a referendum on the ballot. The case proceeds to a permanent injunction hearing Sept. 11.

