JARRELL TRIAL | Closing arguments get underway at 1 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN — Closing arguments in James Jarrell’s aggravated murder trial will commence at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
They were set to begin at 9 a.m., but attorneys spent more than two hours to settle upon jury instructions.
Jarrell, 36, faces multiple charges in relation to the 2015 stabbing death of his 55-year-old stepmother.
