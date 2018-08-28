JARRELL TRIAL | Closing arguments get underway at 1 p.m.


August 28, 2018 at 11:54a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Closing arguments in James Jarrell’s aggravated murder trial will commence at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

They were set to begin at 9 a.m., but attorneys spent more than two hours to settle upon jury instructions.

Jarrell, 36, faces multiple charges in relation to the 2015 stabbing death of his 55-year-old stepmother.

