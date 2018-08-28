Hollywood Gaming to open its expanded outdoor gaming area Friday
AUSTINTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course will open its expanded outdoor gaming area Friday.
The expansion allows for the addition of 74 new video lottery terminals and brings the total number of VLTs on the outdoor patio to 144. Smoking is permitted on the outdoor patio.
Since opening with 850 VLT machines, Hollywood Gaming has added more than 250 additional gaming devices through a previous gaming floor expansion in 2015, a smoking patio expansion in 2016 and a second gaming floor expansion in 2017.
