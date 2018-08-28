Fifth Avenue widening project in Youngstown to cost $21M

YOUNGSTOWN — Jim Kinnick, executive director of Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, said an upcoming project to widen Fifth Avenue and add walkways is projected to cost $21 million.

Eastgate hosted its quarterly Grow Mahoning Valley meeting this morning, highlighting a handful of prioritized infrastructure projects expected to spur economic growth in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Currently, the organization has 10 projects.

The Fifth Avenue project would make the road three lanes and include 14-foot walkways on either side, creating a shuttle corridor connecting Youngstown State University, Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the Western Reserve Transit Authority station along Mahoning Avenue, Kinnick said Tuesday.

He said the organization is seeking $11 million in federal infrastructure dollars through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD grant program, which provides $1.5 billion for communities nationwide. The organization has another $10 million in in-kind donations, he said.

Jim Tressel, YSU president, highlighted the Fifth Avenue project during his State of the University Address last week.

