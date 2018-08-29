Ex-Mahoning Auditor Sciortino released from probation
YOUNGSTOWN
Ex-Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino, who served time in a halfway house for illegal use of county computers, is no longer on probation.
Visiting Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove of Summit County, who sentenced Sciortino to four to six months in a halfway house May 19, 2016, officially released him from probation Tuesday.
When sentenced by the judge, Sciortino was also ordered to report monthly for two years to the county probation office.
Sciortino couldn’t be reached Tuesday by The Vindicator to comment.
Court records aren’t clear as to how much of Sciortino’s sentence he served at the Community Corrections Association on Youngstown’s South Side, but the judge said at the time he was sentenced that he could be released after four months for good behavior.
Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
