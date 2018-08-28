Agenda Wednesday
McDonald Village Board of Zoning Appeals, 6 p.m., meeting to discuss a variance request, community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
