ACTION meeting on predatory lending is today at Youngstown City Hall


August 28, 2018 at 2:11p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Alliance for Congregational Transformation influencing Our Neighborhoods (ACTION) will meet at 5 p.m. today at city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., to discuss Vision Properties and the issue of predatory lending in the area. The public is encouraged to attend the session in council chambers on the sixth floor.

