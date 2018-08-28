YSU student activities are soaring for Welcome Week

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s student activities are soaring for Welcome Week.

Students zip lined down more than 250 feet of North Hazel Street on Monday morning.

The zip lining event was part of YSU’s Welcome Week activities which include a Puppy Palooza, an inflatable water slide, a block party, a silent disco and more.

“We are just giving students another opportunity to try new things,” said Carolyn Jesko, YSU Student Activities assistant director and graduate student.

Students filled out forms and lined up to climb the stairs to zip line down the street.

In addition, the zip line was in line with this year’s Welcome Week theme — being “On Cloud Y” to welcome the start of another semester.

“This year’s theme brings out the excitement of a new year and how thrilling it is to be at YSU,” according to YSU’s website. “We will be in the clouds and nothing can bring us down.”

Senior Jennifer Joseph-Zamis anxiously awaited her turn on the line.

“I’m about to try it out and I honestly can’t wait,” she said.

Asked what she thought about YSU hosting such an activity, Joseph-Zamis said it’s “just super awesome, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Allison Marado, added: “It’s just really cool and really different. I’ve never seen anything like this at a school.”

Marado said she’s impressed that YSU has stepped up its game for student activities.

“I’m happy to be here,” she said. “I don’t think I’d go anywhere else [for school] at this point. It’s close and I sure didn’t think I would come here and see this when I was getting ready for class this morning.”

Eddie Howard, vice president of Student Affairs, said student activities have been great this Welcome Week.

“I think I have the best student activities office in state,” he said.

Welcome Week extends through Saturday with Puppy Palooza and Build a Penguin today and more throughout the week.

For information, visit cms.ysu.edu/administrative-offices/welcome-week/welcome-week-events.