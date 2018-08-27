YPD takes gun during domestic violence arrest
YOUNGSTOWN — Police late Sunday took a .38-caliber revolver from a home where they arrested a man on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges.
Officers were called about 10:10 p.m. to a home on Katherine Street where reports said Shirley Johnson, 63, pointed a gun at two women he was arguing with.
Johnson was found in a bedroom and taken into custody. The gun was found in a closet in the same bedroom, reports said.
Johnson was booked into the Mahoning County jail.
