YPD takes gun during domestic violence arrest


August 27, 2018 at 11:40a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police late Sunday took a .38-caliber revolver from a home where they arrested a man on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges.

Officers were called about 10:10 p.m. to a home on Katherine Street where reports said Shirley Johnson, 63, pointed a gun at two women he was arguing with.

Johnson was found in a bedroom and taken into custody. The gun was found in a closet in the same bedroom, reports said.

Johnson was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900