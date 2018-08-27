YPD makes gun arrest Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said officers found a gun on a man late Saturday evening who was also holding a can of beer in each hand.

Police were called about 11:05 p.m. to the 1900 block of Brownlee Avenue for reports of gunfire. Witnesses told police they saw a man later identified as Clifford Fitch III, 28, of Sheridan Avenue, firing a gun into the ground.

Fitch was found by police walking on the street holding a can of beer in each hand. Reports said officers went to search him and he told them he had an airsoft gun in his waistband. However, the gun was a 9mm semiautomatic pistol. Police also found two spent shell casings, reports said.

Reports said Fitch smelled heavily of alcohol, had trouble standing and was slurring his speech.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, discharging firearms within city limits and using weapons while intoxicated.