WRTA to double service on its Warren Express route

YOUNGSTOWN — Beginning Sept. 4, the Western Reserve Transit Authority’s Warren Express route will double its number of trips with a bus leaving Federal Station every hour.

The route’s previous schedule had buses leaving every two hours from 6:40 a.m. until 4:40 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The new schedule depart hourly over that time frame. Buses will depart from Warren’s Courthouse Square every hour beginning at 7:45 a.m. through 5:45 p.m.

The route includes stops at several destinations including Youngstown State University, Eastwood Mall, Alorica and Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

A Congestion Mitigation/Air Quality Grant WRTA received from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will cover the costs from the increased service.