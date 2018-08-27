WRTA to double service on its Warren Express route
YOUNGSTOWN — Beginning Sept. 4, the Western Reserve Transit Authority’s Warren Express route will double its number of trips with a bus leaving Federal Station every hour.
The route’s previous schedule had buses leaving every two hours from 6:40 a.m. until 4:40 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The new schedule depart hourly over that time frame. Buses will depart from Warren’s Courthouse Square every hour beginning at 7:45 a.m. through 5:45 p.m.
The route includes stops at several destinations including Youngstown State University, Eastwood Mall, Alorica and Trumbull Memorial Hospital.
A Congestion Mitigation/Air Quality Grant WRTA received from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will cover the costs from the increased service.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2018 1:25 p.m.
WRTA offers free rides on Valentine's Day
- February 2, 2018 12:03 a.m.
WRTA director says Warren Express likely to see increased frequency
- August 27, 2016 midnight
Trumbull fairgrounds to get new restrooms
- March 8, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Seven small buses purchased
- February 11, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Free Valentine's Day bus rides
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.