Worker assaulted by thief at Warren dollar store
WARREN A 60-year-old employee of Family Dollar, 2430 Youngstown Road, was assaulted by a man she tried to stop after he allegedly stole a basket of items from the store at 8:55 p.m. Saturday.
The employee said she tried to block the man, and he pushed her into the sliding doors of the store, breaking them off the hinges. He also punched the employee in the head, she said.
Store video shows the assault, police said.
A police officer observed the woman to have a cut on her elbow, and she said her her head hurt. She said she would seek medical attention on her own.
