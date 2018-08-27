US Sen. Sherrod Brown: Mexico agreement positive step to improve NAFTA


August 27, 2018 at 1:57p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — After the White House today announced a tentative agreement with Mexico on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said it was an important step forward.

The White House has not yet made text of the tentative agreement with Mexico public. Work to renegotiate NAFTA will continue as the U.S. and Mexico begin negotiations with Canada and continue working toward a finalized agreement.

“We still need to review the text of the tentative agreement with Mexico, but this is an important step forward,” said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. “I have been working closely with our top trade negotiator, [U.S. Trade Representative] Bob Lighthizer.

"In fact I just spoke to him again late last night. We still have a lot of work to do to bring Canada on board and write the legislation needed to make any deal a reality, and I will keep working with Lighthizer to make sure every detail is right for Ohio workers.”

