US Rep. Tim Ryan to review new US trade pact with Mexico

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said he looks forward to reviewing the text of a trade agreement in principle with Mexico announced today by President Donald Trump.

“There’s no question that over its 25-year history, NAFTA has hurt American workers and industries,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “As renegotiation continues, a future deal must prioritize workers and give them a level playing field. I’ve been fighting for that since I was first elected. Any new deal must raise wages, protect workers’ rights and freedoms, cut back outsourcing, and put the interests of working families ahead of international corporations in all three countries.

"I look forward to reviewing the text of this initial agreement, and will continue to pressure the administration to achieve a strong, trilateral agreement that puts workers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada first.”