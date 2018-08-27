US Rep. Tim Ryan to review new US trade pact with Mexico
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said he looks forward to reviewing the text of a trade agreement in principle with Mexico announced today by President Donald Trump.
“There’s no question that over its 25-year history, NAFTA has hurt American workers and industries,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “As renegotiation continues, a future deal must prioritize workers and give them a level playing field. I’ve been fighting for that since I was first elected. Any new deal must raise wages, protect workers’ rights and freedoms, cut back outsourcing, and put the interests of working families ahead of international corporations in all three countries.
"I look forward to reviewing the text of this initial agreement, and will continue to pressure the administration to achieve a strong, trilateral agreement that puts workers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada first.”
More like this from vindy.com
- August 27, 2018 1:57 p.m.
US Sen. Sherrod Brown: Mexico agreement positive step to improve NAFTA
- June 1, 2017 4:45 p.m.
President Trump mentions Youngstown in U.S. withdrawal from climate pact
- August 16, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Ryan on NAFTA: we need a new model
- January 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
GM layoffs less than expected
- April 13, 2018 midnight
Trump reverses on trade pact, mulls rejoining Pacific-Rim deal
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.