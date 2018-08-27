Trumbull elections board certifies TJX referendum results

WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections has certified the results of the Aug. 21 referendum special election regarding the rezoning of land near the Ohio Turnpike in Lordstown needed for the construction of a TJX distribution center.

The results showed Lordstown voters approving the rezoning needed for the project by 77 percent to 23 percent.

There are still about 27 provisional ballots to count but there are not enough of them to affect the outcome of the election, said Stephanie Penrose, board of elections director.

Opponents of the project put the referendum on the ballot and also filed a temporary restraining order and injunction request in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court the day after the election challenging the constitutionality of of two sections of House Bill 292, which Gov. John Kasich signed into law in June. P

arts of the law expedited the referendum vote to resolve the rezoning issuer sooner than normally would have been possible.

Judge Peter Kontos is expected to rule on the TRO sometime after the parties have filed briefs on Tuesday.