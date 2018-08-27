Surplus food/clothing


August 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Recipients must bring proper photo identification.

Food- and clothing distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.