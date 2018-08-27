Squirrels cut power to 6,000 in Valley


August 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Damage caused by squirrels left more than 6,000 First Energy customers in Mahoning County without power for about 90 minutes Sunday.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, power was disrupted about 11 a.m. and restored about 12:30 p.m.

Poland and Struthers were among the hardest-hit communities.

