Squirrels cut power to 6,000 in Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Damage caused by squirrels left more than 6,000 First Energy customers in Mahoning County without power for about 90 minutes Sunday.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, power was disrupted about 11 a.m. and restored about 12:30 p.m.

Poland and Struthers were among the hardest-hit communities.