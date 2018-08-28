Reservation deadline is Wednesday for Taiwan chefs event at MCCTC

CANFIELD — Chinese American Cultural Exchange presents the 2018 Traveling Chefs from Taiwan, a dinner event Sept. 4 at Mahoning County Career & Technical Center.

The event is a partnership between MCCTC and Youngstown State University’s Hospitality Management Program.

The dinner will take place at the MCCTC restaurant located on North Palmyra Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6.

The cost to attend is $80 per person or $1,500 to sponsor an eight-person table. Reservations are due by Wednesday.

Make checks payable to the Culinary Arts Scholarship of MCCTC and YSU and send checks to Tish Traficant, 429 N. Main St. Poland, OH 44514.