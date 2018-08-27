Police: Fleeing driver shot, killed after firing at Ohio officers

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police officers chasing a car shot and killed the driver after he got out and started firing at police.

A Perrysburg Township official says the shootout today in suburban Toledo started after the car crashed into a ditch.

Township Administrator Walter Celley tells The Blade newspaper the chase began when officers pulled over the car near Toledo on Interstate 75.

He says one person was taken custody while two others took off in the car. Celley says the driver was shot while the other person in the car also was taken into custody.