Plans on making untraceable 3-D guns can't be posted online

Associated Press

A U.S. judge in Seattle blocked the Trump administration today from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3-D guns, agreeing with 19 states and the District of Columbia that such access to the plastic guns would pose a security risk.

The states sued to stop an agreement that the government had reached with Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, saying guidelines on how to print undetectable plastic guns could be acquired by felons or terrorists.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik extended a temporary restraining order, and his new decision will last until the case is resolved. He said Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed, wanted to post the plans online so that citizens can arm themselves without having to deal with licenses, serial numbers and registrations.

Wilson has said that "governments should live in fear of their citizenry."

"It is the untraceable and undetectable nature of these small firearms that poses a unique danger," Judge Lasnik said. "Promising to detect the undetectable while at the same time removing a significant regulatory hurdle to the proliferation of these weapons – both domestically and internationally — rings hollow and in no way ameliorates, much less avoids, the harms that are likely to befall the states if an injunction is not issued."

The State Department had reached the settlement with the company after the agency removed the 3-D gun-making plans from a list of weapons or technical data that cannot be exported overseas.

The states argued that the federal agency didn't follow the law when it removed 3-D guns from the munitions list. They said the government was supposed to notify Congress and provide a 30-day window before making a change to that list, but it did not.