PANERATHON 2018 Final results Top finishers in the 2018 Panerathon’s 2-mile and 10K run and their posted times:


August 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

2-MILE RESULTS MEN

1. Wyatt Hartman, Cuyahoga Falls, 10:50

2. Steven Babik, Youngstown, 12:18

3. Lincoln Hopkins, Kinsman, 12:45

2-mile Women

1. Michelle Rupe, Cortland, 15:08

2. Rebeca Geiss, East Palestine, 15:30

3. McKennah Peters, Lagrange, Ohio, 15:40

10K RESULTS MEN

1. Aiman Scullion, 31, Akron, 30:43:0

2. Andrew Riggins, 30, Cuyahoga Falls, 31:18:4

3. Tyler Lance, 22, Chagrin Falls, 31:40:3

4. Andy Morgan, 29, Cortland, 31:54:0

5. Craig Rupe, 32, Peninsula, Ohio, 32:12:1

10K Women

1. Sarah Horbol, 32, Westlake, 36:04:3

2. Nicole Camp, 32, Cleveland, 37:18:5

3. Erin Webster, 32, Dearborn, Mich., 38:58:5

4. Suzanne Koziol, 21, Burton, 39:13:1

5. Beth Woodward, 43, Canton, 39:33:1

Source: Event organizers

