PANERATHON 2018 Final results Top finishers in the 2018 Panerathon’s 2-mile and 10K run and their posted times:
2-MILE RESULTS MEN
1. Wyatt Hartman, Cuyahoga Falls, 10:50
2. Steven Babik, Youngstown, 12:18
3. Lincoln Hopkins, Kinsman, 12:45
2-mile Women
1. Michelle Rupe, Cortland, 15:08
2. Rebeca Geiss, East Palestine, 15:30
3. McKennah Peters, Lagrange, Ohio, 15:40
10K RESULTS MEN
1. Aiman Scullion, 31, Akron, 30:43:0
2. Andrew Riggins, 30, Cuyahoga Falls, 31:18:4
3. Tyler Lance, 22, Chagrin Falls, 31:40:3
4. Andy Morgan, 29, Cortland, 31:54:0
5. Craig Rupe, 32, Peninsula, Ohio, 32:12:1
10K Women
1. Sarah Horbol, 32, Westlake, 36:04:3
2. Nicole Camp, 32, Cleveland, 37:18:5
3. Erin Webster, 32, Dearborn, Mich., 38:58:5
4. Suzanne Koziol, 21, Burton, 39:13:1
5. Beth Woodward, 43, Canton, 39:33:1
Source: Event organizers
