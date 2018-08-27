OVARIAN CANCER

Early warning signs

Ovarian cancer is usually detected in advanced stages. The local Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation spreads awareness about ovarian cancer and the need for early detection, which is the best chance for survival. Early warning signs:

Persistent abdominal bloating, indigestion or nausea.

Changes in appetite, often a loss of appetite or feeling full sooner.

Feelings of pressure in the pelvis or lower back.

Needing to urinate more frequently.

Trouble with bladder and bowels.

Increased abdominal girth.

Feeling tired or low energy.

Source: Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance