Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to extension to be highest-paid WR


August 27, 2018 at 3:16p.m.

NEW YORK — Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a five-year extension with the New York Giants that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in football, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver can receive a maximum $95 million over the course of the deal with $65 million in guaranteed money.

The deal eclipses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's $17 million per year average and tops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' $55 million in total guarantees.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900