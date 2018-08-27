Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to extension to be highest-paid WR
NEW YORK — Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a five-year extension with the New York Giants that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in football, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.
The three-time Pro Bowl receiver can receive a maximum $95 million over the course of the deal with $65 million in guaranteed money.
The deal eclipses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's $17 million per year average and tops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' $55 million in total guarantees.
