Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to extension to be highest-paid WR

NEW YORK — Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a five-year extension with the New York Giants that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in football, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver can receive a maximum $95 million over the course of the deal with $65 million in guaranteed money.

The deal eclipses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's $17 million per year average and tops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' $55 million in total guarantees.