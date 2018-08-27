New North Side post office opens Sept. 4
YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Postal Service announce a new North Side post office at 669 Gypsy Lane will open Sept. 4.
The current location, 1716 Guadalupe Ave., will close noon Saturday. An official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
Following a community meeting in 2017 and a U.S. Postal Service review of all public feedback, the USPS made a decision to relocate the North Side post office. The current facility is too large for USPS operational needs.
The USPS will provide the same services at the new location as are currently provided to customers at the existing location.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 27, 2017 9:55 p.m.
USPS to relocate North Side retail services
- March 23, 2017 9:49 a.m.
USPS to host public meeting on North Side retail service
- August 12, 2018 midnight
New North Side post office set to open on Gypsy Lane
- March 28, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Post office to relocate North Side retail services
- March 27, 2017 3:48 p.m.
Rep says GetGo will open at the corner of Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.