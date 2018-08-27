New North Side post office opens Sept. 4


August 27, 2018 at 11:59a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Postal Service announce a new North Side post office at 669 Gypsy Lane will open Sept. 4.

The current location, 1716 Guadalupe Ave., will close noon Saturday. An official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.

Following a community meeting in 2017 and a U.S. Postal Service review of all public feedback, the USPS made a decision to relocate the North Side post office. The current facility is too large for USPS operational needs.

The USPS will provide the same services at the new location as are currently provided to customers at the existing location.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900