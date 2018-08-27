New North Side post office opens Sept. 4

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Postal Service announce a new North Side post office at 669 Gypsy Lane will open Sept. 4.

The current location, 1716 Guadalupe Ave., will close noon Saturday. An official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.

Following a community meeting in 2017 and a U.S. Postal Service review of all public feedback, the USPS made a decision to relocate the North Side post office. The current facility is too large for USPS operational needs.

The USPS will provide the same services at the new location as are currently provided to customers at the existing location.