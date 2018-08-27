Man faces OVI, child endangerment charges after found passed out


August 27, 2018 at 10:18a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a South Schenley Avenue man early Sunday was issued citations for OVI and child endangering after he was found passed out in a car with an infant in the back seat.

Reports said officers found Deandre Brooks, 29, passed out about 12:40 a.m. at Overland and Ridge avenues. Reports said his car was still in drive so a cruiser was placed in front of it to keep it from rolling away.

Brooks woke up but said he did not drink or use drugs but he smelled heavily of alcohol, reports said. He was given a blood alcohol content breath test at the police station where he registered a BAC of .145. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

The infant was released to his mother, reports said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.