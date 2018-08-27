Liberty school board approves school resource officer partnership

The Liberty Board of Education approved a partnership with the township to staff a school resource officer, who will also work for the township over summers and holidays.

Superintendent Joseph Nohra said an officer hasn’t been selected yet, and the pay will be negotiated. The school district will pay 70 percent and the police department will pay 30 percent of the officer’s salary.

Interim police Chief Toby Meloro mentioned he would like to select George Bednar, a longtime Liberty police officer and Liberty High School alum, for the role. He added the township is seeking grants to fund additional school resource officers.

“My No. 1 priority is the children in our schools,” he said.

