Liberty police searching for Saturday bank robbers
LIBERTY — Liberty police are searching for two suspects who robbed the Home Savings on Belmont Avenue Saturday at about 11:50 a.m.
The police department posted screenshots from the banks security cameras on their Facebook page.
Bank employees told police the two black male suspects fled into the Belmont Park Cemetery.
A police report didn't disclose how much money was stolen.
Assistance came Youngstown and Girard police and the state highway patrol, according to a police report.
