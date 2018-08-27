Liberty police searching for Saturday bank robbers

LIBERTY — Liberty police are searching for two suspects who robbed the Home Savings on Belmont Avenue Saturday at about 11:50 a.m.

The police department posted screenshots from the banks security cameras on their Facebook page.

Bank employees told police the two black male suspects fled into the Belmont Park Cemetery.

A police report didn't disclose how much money was stolen.

Assistance came Youngstown and Girard police and the state highway patrol, according to a police report.