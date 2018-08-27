Large fight erupts at youth football game

YOUNGSTOWN

A youth league football tournament Saturday turned ugly shortly after 1 p.m. outside Harding Elememtary School in Youngstown when a large fight developed.

During that fight, a woman is accused of smashing windows of a car with her son’s football helmet and hitting a woman in the face multiple times, according to city police.

Arrested was Shanell Tomlin, 27, who is charged with assault, criminal damage and menacing.

There were about 250 people at the tournament when the incident occurred, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Pizza driver in Warren hijacked; vehicle stolen

WARREN

A delivery driver for Brothers Pizza in Warren was jerked from his vehicle and his car was hijacked just before 8 p.m. Saturday as he turned onto Woodland Avenue.

The driver reported that he did not see a weapon, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center log.

Several area police departments assisted Warren officers in hunting for the vehicle, a four-door green Focus.

It was later recovered abandoned at Carolina Avenue and Milton Street in Warren.