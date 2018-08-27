JARRELL TRIAL | Third day of testimony gets underway
YOUNGSTOWN — The third day of the James Jarrell aggravated murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is underway.
Jarrell, 36, is accused of the July 7, 2015, stabbing death of his stepmother, Tina Jarrell, 55, in her Wellington Avenue home.
Judge Lou D'Apolito is hearing the case.
