JARRELL TRIAL | Third day of testimony gets underway


August 27, 2018 at 10:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The third day of the James Jarrell aggravated murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is underway.

Jarrell, 36, is accused of the July 7, 2015, stabbing death of his stepmother, Tina Jarrell, 55, in her Wellington Avenue home.

Judge Lou D'Apolito is hearing the case.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.